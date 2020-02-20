Fields, Reverend Paul Ed

The Reverend Paul Ed Fields, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on April 9, 1932, to Dewey B. Fields and Vergie Stanley Fields of McClure, Va. The Reverend Fields was a long time Pastor and School Teacher in Dickenson County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Vergie Stanley Fields. He is survived by his son, Edwin Ray Fields of Bristol, Tenn.; best friend, Johnny Collins of Kingsport, Tenn.; two sisters, Peggy Yates of Waller, Texas, and Nancy Large and husband, James of Chattanooga, Tenn.; one brother, Dewey Fields Jr. and wife, Eula, of Abingdon, Va., and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Sammy Murray. The Reverend Fields will be entombed Saturday, February 22, 2020, following the service in the Mausoleum of The Good Shepherd at East Tennessee Cemetery. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2630 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617, is honored to serve the family of The Reverend Paul Ed Fields.
