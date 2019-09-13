Joseph "B" Wayne Fickle, age 48, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on February 22, 1971, in Indianapolis, Ind. Joseph lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was a former employee of Dishner Pools. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wayne Fickle. He is survived by his mother, Carol Smith; daughter, Tabitha Davidson; four grandchildren; brothers, Mike Foran, Earl Foran, Chris Foran and wife, Michelle, and Chad Foran; nieces, Courtney Moore, Morgan Foran, and Madison Foran; and nephew, James Allen Reed. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Bouton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

