Fields, Dr. Jim

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Dr. James Beryl Fields, born on March 20, 1938, in Lynn Garden, went home to rest on Zion's Hill on May 21, 2020, at his residence. Jim graduated from Lynn View High School in 1956 and joined the United States Navy serving on the USS FDR CVA-42 attack air craft carrier. After completing his enlistment, he was employed for seven years at Tennessee Eastman until the Lord called him to the ministry. He matriculated to Bob Jones University, receiving a B.A. degree in Bible in 1969, and then entered graduate school. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Rogers, in July 1960, and together they faithfully served the Lord for fifty-eight years until her passing on October 20, 2018. He became pastor of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church in February 1971 and retired in May 2020, with the congregation honoring him as Pastor Emeritus. Jim and Mary Cofounded Cedar View Christian School in September 1971. Jim continued his education at Graham Bible College, Breckbill Bible College, East Tennessee State University, Nashville School of Law, Georgia Tech School of Environmental Service, and University of Florida School of Environmental Science. Jim received several degrees and certifications; Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, Doctorate of Sacred Theology Degree, Doctor of Divinity and E.P.A Certification since 1987 as an Asbestos Inspector, Management Planner, Designer of Abatement, and Supervisor of Abatement. Jim has been General Superintendent of the Evangelical Methodist Conference since 1982, other National offices held; National Treasurer of Evangelical Methodist Church, Editor of Evangelical Methodist Church Magazine, Chairman of Bible Methodist Missions, Vice President of the American Council of Christian Churches, Executive Committee member with the A.C.C.C. for more than twenty-five years, President of the World Council of Bible Believing Churches, President of the Tennessee Council of Christian Churches, Board Member of Marathon Ministry, Board Member of Breckbill Bible College, and Adjunct Professor of Theology, Church History and Bible. In addition to his wife, Jim was also preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Flora Fields; sister, Betty Jean Fields; grandparents, Jim and Alta Bates, Andy and Lou Ann Fields; and other family members. Jim is survived by two daughters, Kimberla Holder and husband, Kenny, of Erwin, Tenn., and Katina Ferguson of South Brunswick, N.J.; one granddaughter, Nichole Bates; three grandsons, Dylan Bates, Joshua Ferguson, and Nicklaus Ferguson; one sister, Gwen Fields Pope and husband, Allan, of Kingsport, Tenn.; three nieces, Tami Miller Bewley, and husband, Robert, Robin Dillsworth and Fredonna McClellan; one nephew, Jimmy Miller; and several cousins. Friends may call on Sunday, May 24, 2020,, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church with the service following at 2 p.m. Dr. Mark Evans, Dr. Ron Cooke, and Pastor Timothy Strickland will be officiating. The service will be live streamed and available on Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes website. A private burial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Earl Miller and the Rev. Ken Strickland. Pallbearers will be Allan Pope, Jimmy Miller, Joshua Ferguson, Nicklaus Ferguson, Robert Bewley, Gerald Fields, David Reese and Archie Hensley. In lieu of flowers, please, make donations to Cedar View Christian School, P.O. Box 143, Kingsport, TN 37662, in honor of its Founder, Dr. Jim Fields. The school was dear to his heart and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes is proudly serving the family of Dr. Jim Fields. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence.
