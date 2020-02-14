LEBANON, Va. Donna Fields, age 51, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born May 13, 1968, the daughter of the late Harry Ronald Dye. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Rufus C. and Rosa Ann Sword Lasley; paternal grandparents, Bailey H. and Kathleen Brooks Dye; mother-in-law, Mildred Shoemaker Fields. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Hank" Fields; daughter, Sarah Grace Fields; mother, Myrtle Louise Lasley Dye; special sister, Sherry Fields; brother, Wayne Dye and wife, Dottie; special niece and nephew, Hannah Spears and Clayton Dye; father-in-law, Luther "June" Fields. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Special cafeteria co-workers, Trish, Lillie, Vernie and Brooke. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Vicky Morgan and The Cancer Center of Bristol for the wonderful care given to her. Graveside service for Donna Fields will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Ketron Memorial Mausoleum with the Rev. Roger Mullins officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Fields family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com