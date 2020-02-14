LEBANON, Va. Donna Fields, age 51, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born May 13, 1968, the daughter of the late Harry Ronald Dye. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Rufus C. and Rosa Ann Sword Lasley; paternal grandparents, Bailey H. and Kathleen Brooks Dye; mother-in-law, Mildred Shoemaker Fields. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Hank" Fields; daughter, Sarah Grace Fields; mother, Myrtle Louise Lasley Dye; special sister, Sherry Fields; brother, Wayne Dye and wife, Dottie; special niece and nephew, Hannah Spears and Clayton Dye; father-in-law, Luther "June" Fields. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Special cafeteria co-workers, Trish, Lillie, Vernie and Brooke. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Vicky Morgan and The Cancer Center of Bristol for the wonderful care given to her. Graveside service for Donna Fields will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Ketron Memorial Mausoleum with the Rev. Roger Mullins officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Fields family.

