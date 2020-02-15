LEBANON, Va. Donna Fields, age 51, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1968, the daughter of the late Harry Ronald Dye. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Graveside services for Donna Fields will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Ketron Memorial Mausoleum with the Rev. Roger Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Fields family.

