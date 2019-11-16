MARION, Va. Hubert Carson Ferley, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his hunting cabin in Tannersville, Va. Hubert was born on April 19, 1951, in Tazewell County, Va., to the late Carlos Ferley and Marjorie Ferley. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia Ciccarello. Hubert was an avid fisherman, hunter and accomplished poker player. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Hubert was a very out going person who had a larger than life personality and was one of the most loyal friends a person could have. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Connie Ferley; his children, Chris Ferley and wife, Kim, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Chase Ferley of Marion, Va.; his grandchildren, Zachary Ashlin, Payton Ferley, Cole Ferley, Aleigha Williams, Carson Ferley, and Rachel Ferley; great-grandchild, Zay Ferley; two sisters and one brother. At Hubert's request there will be no public services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Ferley family.