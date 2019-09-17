Gregory Allen Ferguson, age 55, of Bountville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C. Greg was born on June 11, 1964, in Abingdon, Va. He was a lifelong resident of the greater Bristol area, where he was formerly employed by Gordon Garment. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Ferguson. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Cathy Ferguson; daughters, Monica Ferguson and Summer Ferguson; sons, Brandon Ferguson and Kameron Ferguson; mother, Edith Ferguson; sisters, Carol and Patricia; and brother, Kevin. The funeral service for Mr. Ferguson will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.