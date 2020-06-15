Timothy Haynes Felty, age 49, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 17, 1970, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Timothy was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward A. Felty Sr.; and brother, Edward Allen Felty Jr. Survivors include his mother, Ruby Jones Gross; uncle, Jimmy Jones; two nephews; several cousins; and special cousin, Amy Jones. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Jimmy Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Morning View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends of the family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

