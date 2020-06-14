Felty, Timothy H.

Timothy H. Felty, age 49, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Felty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.