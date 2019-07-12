MARION, Va. George "Mike" Michael Felty, age 64, passed away at his home Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aris and Georgia Felty; daughter, Sara Felty; and brother, Richard Felty. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rita Felty; son, Travis Felty; daughter, Kelly Felty; three brothers, Frank Felty and wife, Sandy, Don Felty and wife, Becky, and Tracy Felty and wife, Ruth; two sisters, Elizabeth Carroll and Betty Doss; three grandchildren, Sierra Felty, Draven Felty and Saelye Felty; several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the George "Mike" Felty family.