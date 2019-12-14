Sylvia Mae Shanks Federow, age 73, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on February 15, 1946, in Roswell, N.M., a daughter of the late Robert Clifford and Elisa Kimbrell Shanks. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Kenny Federow and Billy Federow; and brother, Robert Shanks. Sylvia loved being a Granny and playing with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, especially in making Mexican cuisine. She loved sewing and was a jack of all trades. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Paul "Dick" Federow; daughters, Laurie Federow and Elisa Whitman and husband, Dennis, all of Blountville, and Theresa McCullough of Albuquerque, N.M.; sons, Ricky Federow and wife, Penny, of Bristol, Tenn., Shawn Federow of Blountville, Tenn., and Curtis Federow of Bristol, Tenn.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Billy Shanks; sisters, Catherine Gauna, Hope Wolfe and Roberta Freeman; sister-in-law, Debbie Moretz; and brother-in-law, Mark Federow. In keeping with Sylvia's wishes, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at www.stjude.org by clicking Donate Now, or by phone at 1-800-805-5856; or to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at www.bcrf.org by clicking Donate Now. The family would like to extend special thanks to the 2nd Floor ICU staff of Johnson City Medical Center for their care. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Federow and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.