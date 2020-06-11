Lieutenant Keith "Skillet" Feathers, age 52, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gary Montgomery and Pastor Jerry Russell officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The committal and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. All attending will need to meet at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Justin Feathers, Gabby Feathers, Chris Feathers, Jason Feathers, Terry Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Mike Dixon and Todd Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow officers, past and present, of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Officer Down Memorial at www.odmp.org. "353, your watch is over. We'll take it from here." Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Lieutenant Feathers and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

