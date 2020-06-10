Lieutenant Keith "Skillet" Feathers, age 52, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 4, 1967, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of Tom and Sherrill Feathers. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Feathers; maternal grandparents, Lois and Hiawatha Bacon; and paternal grandparents, Glenn Feathers and Reva Hopkins. Keith was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He served the Bristol Tennessee Police Department for 31 years. He was the best dad in the world and a devoted "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren. Keith enjoyed attending his children's ballgames when they were younger. He spent his life as a public servant. He is survived by his son, Justin Feathers and wife, Sarah; daughter, Gabby Feathers; his loving wife of 32 years, Mandy Feathers; grandchildren, Tae, Remington and Maverick Feathers; brothers, Chris Feathers and wife, Lisa and Jason Feathers and wife, Tracy; sister-in-law, Dody Hampton and husband, Shawn; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Terry Johnson, Jeff Johnson and Mike Dixon. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Gary Montgomery and Pastor Jerry Russell officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. All attending will need to meet at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Justin Feathers, Gabby Feathers, Chris Feathers, Jason Feathers, Terry Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Mike Dixon and Todd Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow officers, past and present, of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Officer Down Memorial at www.odmp.org. The family would like to extend special thanks to Bristol Tennessee Fire Department members, Darrell Meares, Eric Sweat, Matthew Moody, Moss Miller and Trevor Burress, Bristol Tennessee Police Department Sgt. Matt Cousins, and Bristol Tennessee Police Department Dispatcher Charlsie Shaffer. "353, your watch is over. We'll take it from here." Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Lieutenant Feathers and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
