Leona Carolyn Feathers, age 83, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home in Herndon, Va.
Beloved mother of Carol M. Feathers of Falls Church, Va., and Katherine J. Day (Dennis) of Tampa, Fla.; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Leona was born on August 25, 1936, in Tenn., to the late John David Feathers Sr. and Mary Jane Whitaker Feathers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Jr. and Lester; and one sister, Hazel.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting the Bristol Herald Courier Online Guest Book.