Kathy J. "Janie" Feathers, age 68, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Blountville Christian Church with Pastor Dwight Shaffer officiating. Pallbearers will be Russell Baker, Mark Ferguson, Paul Gebhardt, Ryan Gebhardt, David Jones, Ronnie Maness, Ron Moore, John Morton and Morgan Houser. The committal service and entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blountville Christian Church, Building Fund, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Feathers family.

