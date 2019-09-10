Kathy J. "Janie" Feathers, age 68, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home. She was a graduate of Virginia High School, ETSU and received her MAED from Tusculum College. She served as a teacher for over 29 years at Blountville Middle School, where she also served as the cheerleading coach. She was a member of Blountville Christian Church where she was an active member of the Ladies Sunday School Class and President of the Ruth Circle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Sims and Helen Steele Burns; sister, Linda Botts; and nephew, Trey Helbert. Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Wayne Feathers; daughters, Wendy Duncan and husband, Chris, of Sweetwater, Tenn., and Tracy Johns and husband, Ricky, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; brother, Herby Helbert and wife, Brenda; brother-in-law, Bunky Botts; four grandchildren, Jillian and Callie Duncan and Ivy and Jack Johns; nieces, Jenny Arnold and Julie Botts; and nephew, Allen Helbert. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Blountville Christian Church with Pastor Dwight Shaffer officiating. Pallbearers will be Russell Baker, Mark Ferguson, Paul Gebhardt, Ryan Gebhardt, David Jones, Ronnie Maness, Ron Moore, John Morton and Morgan Houser. The committal service and entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Blountville Christian Church, Building Fund, 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Feathers family.
