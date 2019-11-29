Jeanette Helmandollar Feathers, 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Greystone Healthcare Center, in Blountville, Tenn., following an extended illness. She was born in Marion, Va., on September 3, 1940, one of three triplet daughters of the late Neal and Madeline Reedy Helmandollar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Larry Feathers; and two sisters.Jeanette had worked for Burlington Industries for several years. She was retired from Food City after working for over 35 years as a Back Office Manager. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She loved doing crafts including making jewelry, knitting, stained glass and anything else that she could learn to make. She mostly loved spending time with family and friends. She was of the Baptist Faith. Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Tonya Story of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Brian S. Heffinger and wife, Vickie, of Bristol, Tenn.; brother, Wayne Helmandollar and wife, Lois, of Bristol, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Kristopher Worley and Jessica Gonzalez and wife, Carmen; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Greystone Healthcare and to Avalon Hospice for the superior care and love shown to Jeanette during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Rev. Scott Greene officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Jeanette. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Feathers and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.