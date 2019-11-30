Jeanette Helmandollar Feathers, 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Greystone Healthcare Center, in Blountville, Tenn., following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with the Rev. Scott Greene officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Jeanette. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Feathers and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

