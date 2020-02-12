Mildred B. "Millie" Feagins, age 93, went home to the Lord on February 11, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tennessee, and attended both Milligan College and Sullins College. Millie was a devoted wife, loving mother and mother-in-law, and a doting meemaw. She was a homemaker and retired bookkeeper. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Central Christian Church in Bristol, Tennessee. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George R. Feagins. She is survived by her son, Rob Feagins and his wife, Susan, of Abingdon, Virginia; and her beloved grandson, Austin Feagins of Charlotte, North Carolina. At Millie's request, there will be no visitation or formal service. Family and friends are invited to gather for a brief graveside memorial at Weaver's Cemetery, on Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tennessee, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Minister Mark Overton of Central Christian Church will officiate. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caring staff of Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon, Virginia, and the hospice staff of Caris Healthcare Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee (https://johnsonu.edu/donate/tennessee). Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
