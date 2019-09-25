Donn Alan Fawley, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence. Donn was born in 1949, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Marshall and Elaine Layman Fawley. He received his Bachelor's Degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Donn was retired from Shenandoah Motors in Front Royal, Virginia. His hobbies were classic cars, trains and model railroading. Donn was "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Donn married Rita G. Rutherford on September 9, 1978, in Bristol, Virginia. Surviving in addition to his wife, Rita G. Fawley; are his son, Garek R. Fawley; grandchildren, Kathleen M. Fawley, Matthew R. Fawley, and Brianna N. VanMeter; sister, Jane Fawley Coffman; brothers-in-law, Roger D. Rutherford(Cheryl) and Fred L. Rutherford (Karla); sister-in-law, Betty S. Fawley (Dave Osborne); brother-in-law, Bill Roark; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Donn was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Katherine Rutherford; sister, Layne Rae Fawley; brother, Thomas Marshall Fawley II; and sister-in-law, Carol S. Roark. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Omps, South Chapel. Inurnment will be private. In honor of Donn's love for classic cars, if you are an owner of one, feel free to drive your classic to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Donn may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Please view tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.