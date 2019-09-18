Jacob "Jake" Merchant Faulkner III Jacob "Jake" Merchant Faulkner III, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of McIver Presbyterian Church. Jake was a former employee of Signet Bank and Charter Data. He was an avid gardener. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob M. Faulkner II; mother, Gladys L. Faulkner; and brother, Charles L. Faulkner. Survivors include his wife, Doris P. Faulkner; daughter, Cynthia F. Gensurowsky and husband, Steve; son, Charles J. Faulkner and wife, Lisa; three grandchildren, Kellan J. Faulkner, Kamryn S. Faulkner, and Jordan Gensurowsky; brother, David Faulkner and wife, Patty; sister-in-law, Jean Paris, and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He touched many lives in an excellent way. A graveside will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Bob Tolar officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to YWCA, 106 State St., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Faulkner family.