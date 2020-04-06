MARION, Va. and FLEETWOOD, N.C. William W. "Bill" Farris Sr., age 90, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, N.C. Mr. Bill was a proud and loving husband, father, papaw and friend. He loved his family. Mr. Farris loved God and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bill was a member of Wassum Valley Baptist Church, and in his later years attended Bald Mountain Baptist Church in Fleetwood, N.C. He served his country in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. He could do and fix just about anything. Bill worked for Lincoln Builders, Appalachian Manufacturing and Virginia House. He made many friends and leaves behind fond and special memories with the folks who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Eileen Mae Tuell Farris; parents, William Grant and Ada Blanche Farris; son-in-law, Vincent Paschal; brother, Charles Farris; sisters, Alice Debord, Virginia Farris and Mabel Wagoner. Bill is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Paschal of Marion, Va., Teresa Brown and husband, Doug, of Fleetwood, N.C.; sons, William W. "Buddy" Farris Jr. and wife, Donna, of Harrisonburg, Va., Mark Farris and wife, Dorothy, of Atkins, Va.; brothers, Walter Eugene Farris and wife, Edith, of Belmont, Miss., and Earl Farris and wife, Nancy, of Kingsport, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Wassum Valley Cemetery, Marion, Va., with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. To share memories of William W. "Bill" Farris, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bill's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

