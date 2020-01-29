LEBANON, Va. James "J.D." Douglas Farmer, age 83, went to be with the Lord after a long and blessed journey at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born January 12, 1937, the son of James Henry and Elsie Kiser Farmer. He was a loving husband and Popall. He will ever be missed and loved until we meet again soon on that golden shore. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a community member of many churches. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Robinson and a brother, Gene Farmer. Survivors include his wife, Lou Farmer; daughters, Aleshia Ann Salyers and husband, Tim and Marlene Farmer Sample; grandsons, Charles Douglas Salyers, Caleb Bryant Sample, and Brandon Charles Sample. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service for James "J.D." Douglas Farmer will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Caleb Sample and the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery with military rites conducted by VFW #9864. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Lindamood, Bobby McComas, Jim Dotson, Jason Wilson, Johnny Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Sample, Tim Salyers, AEP Line Crew and Members of Lebanon Lions Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Anchor Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 175, Lebanon, VA 24266 or Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2650 Clinch Mountain Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. We would like to thank RCMC of Lebanon, Ballad Health of Bristol, Select Medical Specialty Care 5th floor Bristol and ICU of Bristol, C-Health and Home Health of Lebanon. We want to thank every care giver, professional and specialty care nurses, CNA's and all other faculty and staff that were with us through this medical journey since 2014. Our hearts are filled and over flowing with love and gratitude for the care, love, and compassion we were given. We love you and God bless you! Lou, Aleshia and Marlene. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Farmer family.
