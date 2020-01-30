LEBANON, Va. James Douglas "J.D." Farmer, age 83, went to be with the Lord after a long and blessed journey at his home surrounded by his family, on January 28, 2020. Funeral services for James Douglas "J.D." Farmer will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Caleb Sample and the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery with military rites conducted by VFW #9864. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Lindamood, Bobby McComas, Jim Dotson, Jason Wilson, Johnny Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Sample, Tim Salyers, AEP Line Crew and Members of Lebanon Lions Club. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Farmer family.