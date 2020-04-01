MARION, Va. Garland Monroe Farmer Jr., age 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Garland was preceded in death by his parents, Garland M. Farmer Sr., and Martha Edmondson Farmer and a grandson Ryland Shobe. He worked at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute for several years and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. Survivors include, his children, Leah Danielle Lofton, Tabitha Spencer, and Cherub Sturgill; brother, Gary Farmer; sister, Vicky Lawry; and grandchildren, Stevie Patton, Jeramiah Patton, Sa'nyia Lofton, Carmella Lofton, Jayde Finley, Adlar Shobe, Stella Sturgill and Emma McDavid. Due to the current health restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.
Welcome to the Conversation
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. declare state of emergency, safer at home order issued for County
-
Virginia’s leading coal mine halts production amid COVID-19 pandemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.