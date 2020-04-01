MARION, Va. Garland Monroe Farmer Jr., age 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Garland was preceded in death by his parents, Garland M. Farmer Sr., and Martha Edmondson Farmer and a grandson Ryland Shobe. He worked at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute for several years and enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. Survivors include, his children, Leah Danielle Lofton, Tabitha Spencer, and Cherub Sturgill; brother, Gary Farmer; sister, Vicky Lawry; and grandchildren, Stevie Patton, Jeramiah Patton, Sa'nyia Lofton, Carmella Lofton, Jayde Finley, Adlar Shobe, Stella Sturgill and Emma McDavid. Due to the current health restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.

