MARION, Va. Garland Monroe Farmer Jr., age 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Shelter #2. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.

