David Lee Farmer, age 72, of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. Born on November 25, 1947, in Rock, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Luther Dayton Farmer and Geneva Hazel Hall Farmer Deskins. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a member of Honaker Church of Christ for over thirty years and was a former coal miner and butcher. A United States Army Veteran, he had proudly served his country during Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman and he loved God and his family dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Tina Marie Farmer; sister, Linda Jo Ann Clifton; son-in-law, Rodney Neil Tiller, and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Priscilla Culbertson Farmer; four children, Lisa Tiller of Lebanon, Virginia, Duane Farmer and wife, Renee, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Diana Hogue and husband, Jeff, of Angier, North Carolina, and Danielle Taylor and husband, Thomas, of Honaker, Virginia; one brother, Roger Farmer and wife, Kim, of Richlands, Virginia; aunt, Jeanette Farmer of Swords Creek, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Britny Farmer, Michael Mitchell, Laura Williams, David Earl Farmer, Preston Taylor, Kendall Taylor, Presley Taylor, T.J. Taylor, David Hogue and Chris Mitchell; three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Williams, Colton Williams and Brianna Mitchell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave and Donita Culbertson, Jerry Culbertson, Rick and Tina Culbertson and Linda Joyce; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite companions, Chipper and Bear. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with ministers, Randy Taylor and Paul Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Funeral escort will be provided by Fallen Warriors. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 of Richlands, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Stan Sparks, Kenney Thomas, Don VanDyke, Rick Culbertson, Jerry Culbertson, Dave Culbertson, Duane Farmer, David Hogue and Eric Barnhart. Members of the Smiley Ratcliffe Foundation and Jeff Hogue will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home, where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with minister, Mark Gaminde officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating body found along Campground Road
-
Guest View: Will we learn from the Cabela’s closing?
-
BRIEFS: Richlands gridiron boss Greg Mance linked to head-coaching job in South Carolina
-
Bristol Tennessee school director's credentials in question
-
UPDATE: Man in police custody after threatening to jump off roof in downtown Bristol
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com