David Lee Farmer, age 72, of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. Born on November 25, 1947, in Rock, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Luther Dayton Farmer and Geneva Hazel Hall Farmer Deskins. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a member of Honaker Church of Christ for over thirty years and was a former coal miner and butcher. A United States Army Veteran, he had proudly served his country during Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman and he loved God and his family dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Tina Marie Farmer; sister, Linda Jo Ann Clifton; son-in-law, Rodney Neil Tiller, and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Priscilla Culbertson Farmer; four children, Lisa Tiller of Lebanon, Virginia, Duane Farmer and wife, Renee, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Diana Hogue and husband, Jeff, of Angier, North Carolina, and Danielle Taylor and husband, Thomas, of Honaker, Virginia; one brother, Roger Farmer and wife, Kim, of Richlands, Virginia; aunt, Jeanette Farmer of Swords Creek, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Britny Farmer, Michael Mitchell, Laura Williams, David Earl Farmer, Preston Taylor, Kendall Taylor, Presley Taylor, T.J. Taylor, David Hogue and Chris Mitchell; three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Williams, Colton Williams and Brianna Mitchell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave and Donita Culbertson, Jerry Culbertson, Rick and Tina Culbertson and Linda Joyce; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite companions, Chipper and Bear. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with ministers, Randy Taylor and Paul Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Funeral escort will be provided by Fallen Warriors. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 of Richlands, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Stan Sparks, Kenney Thomas, Don VanDyke, Rick Culbertson, Jerry Culbertson, Dave Culbertson, Duane Farmer, David Hogue and Eric Barnhart. Members of the Smiley Ratcliffe Foundation and Jeff Hogue will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home, where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with minister, Mark Gaminde officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

