Ada Nuckles Farmer, age 99, of Fletcher's Ridge Virginia, went home to be with the Lord at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on October 2, 1920, in Buchanan County, she was the daughter of the late George Walden and Cora Elizabeth McFadden Nuckles. A lifelong resident of the area, she was the last charter member of Fletcher's Ridge Freewill Baptist Church having served as a faithful member for 68 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her home was always open with a good home cooked meal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Arvil Brady Farmer; a son, Roy Farmer; two granddaughters, Tammy Seuis Kidd and Lisa Wright; 14 siblings, Dewey Nuckles, Fannie Fletcher, Osie Nuckles, Vernie Nuckles, Howard Nuckles, Gladys Hess, Juanita Farmer, Edna Childress, Marie Nuckles, Ruby Johnson, Marvin Nuckles, Ellis Nuckles, Marshall Nuckles and Edward Nuckles. Left to cherish her memory are eight children, Connie (Edward) Merchak, Charlotte, North Carolina, Ada Kathleen (Mike) Dixon, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Evelyn (Spencer) Goliger, Las Vegas, Nevada, Virgie (Bill) Seuis, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Helen (Troy) Harris, Vansant, Virginia, Audrey (Charlie) Sullivan, Abingdon, Virginia, Raymond (Linda) Farmer, Fletcher's Ridge, Virginia, Glenda (Marcus) Presley, Fletcher's Ridge, Virginia; and daughter-in-law, Lois Farmer, Fletcher's Ridge, Virginia; one brother, Arthur Nuckles and one sister, Alice Farmer; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends also survive. In consideration of health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia services will be a private family gathering with the Rev. Troy Harris, the Rev. Larry Robinson, and the Rev. Adam Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Farmer Family Cemetery on Fletcher's Ridge, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Anthony Farmer, Chris Farmer, Dewayne Sullivan, Preston Breeding, J. B. Wallace, Joe Davis, and Phil Parris. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren, the Members and the men of the Fletcher's Ridge Freewill Baptist Church and Sunday school, Nolan Farmer, Johnny Farmer and Delmar Farmer. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mountain View Retirement Home and the nurses from MSA Home Health and Hospice and those who helped care for her Ashley, RN; Rena, LPN; Stephanie, RN; Autumn, RN; Karen, CNA; and the rest of the staff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farmer Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Raymond Farmer, 1612 Council Mountain Road, Rowe, Virginia 24646. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
