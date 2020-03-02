MARION, Va. Elizabeth S. Ewald, age 84, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was a great woman, but why stop there? She had five children, but mothered many. To Miss Liz, family was paramount. She loved to gather and play games and was very competitive. Liz loved life. She was so proud of the kids who called her Mamaw. Her nieces, nephews and sisters were important in her life. Most of all, Miss Liz was a child of God, and wanted everyone to know it and know Him. She and Tom were Jesus's feet, hands and smiles to many people on earth loving children, people, and serving through the church was her passion. Her kind, quiet, simple, loving and humble personality will be missed but the gifts of her life will be felt and known for years to come. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas S. Ewald Jr.; parents, James and Annie Smith; and several brothers and sisters. Liz is survived by her children, Donna Johnson (Johnny) of Atkins, Va., Clay Ewald (Rebecca) of Marion, Va., Thomas "Todd" Ewald, III (Leslie) of Roanoke, Va., Lynda Helton (Marvin) of Marion, Va., and Martha Walters (Pee Dee) of Rural Retreat, Va.; sisters, Martha Jones (Bill) of Abingdon, Va., Margaret Osborne (Robert), Mary Alice Jones (Ronnie) and Patricia Nunley (Jim), all of Marion, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Will Johnson (Liz), David Ewald (Bekka), Jesse Johnson (Julie), Tyler Ewald (Allison), Carter Ewald, Abbey Johnson, Morgan Ewald, Lucas Helton, Ellie Helton and Katherine Helton; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. As per Liz's wishes, the family will gather privately to celebrate her life; and she would want you to pray for her granddaughter, Abbey Johnson. A private burial will be held at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Dave Cross officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highlands Fellowship of Marion Community Outreach Program, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, VA 24212. To share memories of Elizabeth S. Ewald, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Liz's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Mother of missing toddler arrested but search continues
-
Mobile home, property searched in missing girl investigation
-
Investigators continue to look for missing toddler, hopeful she’s alive
-
Authorities believe, hope Evelyn Boswell is still alive
-
BREAKING: Megan Boswell arrested for filing false reports
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389