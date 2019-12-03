MARION, Va. Buford Sterling Eversole III, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Mr. Eversole was born in Wytheville, Va. to the late Buford Eversole II and Mozelle Eversole. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Daelynn Eversole, and son, Buford Eversole IV. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He enjoyed cooking, and most of all taking care of his pet companions. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Sheets Eversole; stepchildren, Steven Snaguski and wife, Rebecca, Teresa Snaguski, and Ted Sheets; eight grandchildren; and several other loving family and friends; and his special pet companion, Journey. Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Eversole Family.
