CHILHOWIE, Va. Morris C. Evans, forever 29, went to his Heavenly home, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with his family and friends by his side. Morris was born in Pineville, W.Va., June 12, 1942 to the late Thelma Caudill. He grew up in Bluefield, W.Va. where he met the love of his life, Kathy Totten Evans. Morris was a retired DJ and worked at several radio stations in the area, with the last being WXMY in Saltville, Va. His radio name was "Mike Michaels the Rock-N-Roll Daddy." His love of music will live on through his son and grandson. Morris spent the last 30 years of his life living with his family in Chilhowie, Va. He will be remembered for his captivating good looks, mesmerizing charm, witty sense of humor, knowledge of music, talent as a DJ and most importantly, his favorite role being a papaw. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Barlett, Sharon Beckelheimer, and Anita Rook; brother, Junior Caudill; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Gracie Totten; brother-in-law, David Totten; and most recently, his very special and much loved pet, Binky. Morris is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kathy Totten Evans; daughter, Mandy Phipps and husband (his special son-in-law), Mac; son, Scotty Surber and wife, BeBe; youngest daughter, Angel Evans; pride and joy grandchildren, Ethan and Akaylia Phipps, and Cali and Cameron Surber; brother, Rick Dillow; brother-in-law, Donnie Totten and wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Barbara Totten; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family on both sides; and his much loved church family and friends at Friends Community Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Friends Community Church, 145 Palmer Avenue, Saltville, Va. 24370 with Pastor Mike Maiden, Pastor Kedrick Johnson and Pastor Jackie Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. After the service, the family will have a fellowship meal. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends Community Church, P.O. Box II, Saltville, Va. 24370. To share memories of Morris C. Evans, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mr. Evans family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.