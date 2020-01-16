Evans, Grace Elizabeth Burris

RURAL RETREAT, Va. Grace Elizabeth Burris Evans, age 90, born on April 28, 1929, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. Elizabeth was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Liz loved her family, they were everything to her. "Memaw Evans" was loved by everyone. She was faithful to her church, Fulton United Methodist Church, all her life; and sang in the choir until her passing. Liz was happily married for 56 years to the love of her life, Ed Evans. Her gentle, kind way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Evans; parents, Bayse and Lalla Burris; brother, Ronald Foster Burris; and sister, Anna Lena Knight. Liz is survived by her daughters, Terri Evans Street and friend, Ben Ansley, of Wytheville, Va., and Carol Ann Evans, of Rural Retreat, Va.; son, Edward L. Evans and wife, Jacqueline, of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; six grandchildren, Edward Brian Evans and wife, Susan, of Rural Retreat, Va., John Wesley Evans of Chattanooga, Tenn., Jason Wade Evans and wife, Laura, of Kingsport, Tenn., Beth Finne and special friend, Joe Rasnake, of Abingdon, Va., Katherine Laffoon and husband, Daniel, of Spotsylvania, Va., and Christopher Richardson Evans of Radford, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor C.W. Huff, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, in Rural Retreat, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Fulton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 641, Atkins, VA 24311, or to Atkins Food Pantry, 6118 Lee Highway, Atkins, VA 24311. To share memories of Grace Elizabeth Burris Evans, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Liz's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
