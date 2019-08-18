Roy Lee Estes Jr., 77, of Sword's Creek, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born and has lived most of his life in Kingsport. Roy was a 1960 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's in Accounting from Steed College. Roy worked at AT&T and later owned Putt Putt in Bristol at one time. He enjoyed being at the flea market. Roy was a kind generous and wonderful husband, loving grandfather, and great-grandfather to Bernice's children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Irene Estes. Roy is survived by his wife, Bernice Estes; two brothers, Bob Estes and wife, Kathie, Dan Estes and wife, Marcia; niece, Katie Blalock and husband, Dail; nephew, Rob Estes and wife, Michelle; seven great-nieces and nephews; son, David; a special granddaughter; and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Jack Weikel.

