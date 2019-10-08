ABINGDON, Va. Ray T. Eskew, age 92, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1927, in Princeton, W.Va., to the late DeWitt Talmage Eskew and Ollie Lena Keadle Eskew. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, James K. Eskew. Ray attended Concord College in Athens, W.Va., and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He moved to Abingdon from Bluefield, W.Va., in 1968, and was retired as a Chief Station Operator with American Electric Power Co. He was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Beckett Eskew of Abingdon, Va.; one sister-in-law, Clara Eskew of Roanoke, Va.; and special friends, Jeff and Dianah Beverly of Bristol, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va., with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. His friends from the Abingdon Baptist Church family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to Faith-In-Action, P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, VA 24212. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Eskew family.