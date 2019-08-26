Geraldine Deel Epling Geraldine Deel Epling, age 90, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born May 10, 1929, to the late Alden Deel and Lilia Charles Deel in Buchanan County, Va. Geraldine owned and operated The Cumberland Grill in Haysi, Va. for 20 years. She bred teacup and toy poodles from her home for several years. Geraldine was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Arch Leslie Epling; three brothers, Verlin Deel, Clovis Deel, and Tollie Lee Deel; and two sisters, Estelle O'Quinn and Margie Lowe. She is survived by her son, Terry Epling and wife, Carolyn, of Haysi, Va.; daughter, Regenia Dotson and husband, James, of Meadowview, Va.; sister, Polly Ruby Long of Tennessee; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren including Jessica, Jennifer, Leslie, Ashley, Andrew, Cherish, Jacob, Journey, Ashton, and Archie. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Terry Epling, the Rev. Frank Branson, and the Rev. Kirby Lloyd Jr. officiating. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Geraldine Deel Epling is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).