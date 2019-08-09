MARION, Va. Ralph Joseph Emerson Sr., age 90, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. To share memories of Ralph Joseph Emerson Sr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.