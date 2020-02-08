SUGAR GROVE, Va. Carl G. "Jerry" Emerson, age 84, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove. Jerry was born in Ashe County, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elsie Emerson; his daughter, Phyllis Emerson; grandson, Christopher Carl Poole; three brothers and four sisters. He was retired from General Dynamics and enjoyed trout fishing and rabbit hunting. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Emerson; daughters, Diane Perkins and husband, Pete, Rhonda Prater and husband, Keevin; grandson, Chase Clear; step granddaughter, Brittany Clear; step great-grandson, Caleb Perkins; sisters, Iva Barker, Barbara Testerman, Madge Sawyers, Kay Bundy, Sandy McNeil. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Graveside services will follow in Pugh Cemetery in Teas with the Reverend David Medley officiating. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Emerson family.

