Judy Yvonne Elswick, 61, is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. On May 5th, 2020, Heaven's angels carried her home. She has longed to be reunited with her beloved father, John Honaker Jr., "June" since she was just 10 years old. Her dream has finally come true. Also there to meet her: cherished nephew, Anthony Hess and her special aunts, Mamie Compton and Waldene Ball. We choose to remember her life of servitude to others. Judy was saved at Honaker Church of God when she was 13 years old. It is there that she later met her husband, Monte, and together they built a life of ministry. As a pastor's wife, she served three different churches as the Ladies Ministry President. She was a leader in the Richlands Church of God for over 21 years. She was a talented piano player with a beautiful, powerful voice. As a young mother, Judy earned a degree in nursing and for 21 years was employed at Clinch Valley Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. With a compassionate heart, she tended and cared for each of her patients and provided support and love to their families in times of need. Judy was a beautiful example of great strength and faith to her children and grandchildren, who were her world. She was a model of what a wife, mother, and mamaw should be. She was our rock, committed to her entire family. She was faithful until the very end. Judy fought her battle with dignity and grace. Those who are left broken by this tremendous loss, but grateful that her suffering is over are her husband of 46 years, Reverend Monte Elswick; her adored mother, Betty Dale; her children, Jonathan (Rebekkah) Elswick, Joni (Thomas) Meadows, and Carrie (Jarrod Wilson) Elswick; grandchildren, Kevin Meadows, Hannah Meadows and partner, Levi Bostic, Andrea Elswick, and Olive Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Nolan, and Ivy; sister, Susie Honaker; brothers, Rick Honaker, Tim Honaker, Ted Stevens, and the Reverend Matthew Dale; her loving mother-in-law, Icy Whitt; sister-in-law, Kathy (James) McGowan; many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her church families, of the Richlands and Honaker Churches of God, who she loved dearly. We would like to thank all of those, including family and friends, who gently cared for her in her final days. A special thank you to the memory care unit nurses at Abingdon Health and Rehab for their kindness and the great care provided to Judy and her family. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va., with the Rev. Larry Brooks officiating. The service will be on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Facebook page. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be family. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Judy Yvonne Elswick is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
