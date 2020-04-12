Elswick, Faye Evans

Faye Evans Elswick, 86 of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn., surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 10, 1933, in Coeburn, Va. She graduated from Coeburn High School where she lettered in basketball. Faye married Jack H. Elswick in 1954, after which she worked at Raytheon until they began their family. She then devoted her time and energy to their home and raising their two daughters. Faye was a faithful Christian and member of Central Christian Church and attended regularly until she and Jack moved to Knoxville in 2013 to be closer to their daughters. Faye was an excellent cook and was always the first to provide food for church functions, friends in need, and family gatheringsand there was always more than enough. Faye was a fierce competitor and loved sports. She was extremely involved in the activities of her assisted living, where her days were filled with friendly competitions and games. These times nurtured many friendships and wonderful memories. She looked forward to each day and each competition. Faye's greatest love was her family. She was a loving, dedicated and faithful wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Mildred Evans; her father and mother-in-law, Houston and Nettie Nave Elswick; three sisters and their husbands; four brothers and their wives; infant daughter, Karen Renee and husband of 61 years, Jack. She is now reunited with her sweetheart and family. She is survived by two loving daughters, Stephanie Fawn Elswick and Melanie Elswick Pfennigwerth and favorite and devoted son-in-law, Glenn Pfennigwerth; very special friend and "son" Matt Pippin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank Marshall McCauley and the caregivers and staff of Trinity Hills Senior Living. Faye loved and appreciated your loving care. Thank you also to the staff of Amedysis Homecare and Hospice, especially to Jennifer Day, RN; the most incredible and loving nurse. Faye loved you and appreciated your excellent care. Also, to the senior ministries at Sevier Heights Baptist Church and Central Christian Church for their thoughtfulness over the years, many thanks. Due to COVID-19 and the inability to have a public visitation, the family requests you please sign the online guestbook with your condolences. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Chaplain David Collins officiating. In memory of Faye and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Activities Department: Checks should be made to Marshall McCauley, Executive Director and addressed to Rachel Rimmer, Trinity Hills of Knoxville, 4611 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914. Memo line, Faye Elswick/Activities Department. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
