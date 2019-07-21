Ms. Betty Kyle Elswick, age 76, of Bristol, Virginia, formerly of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Abingdon, Virginia. She was born on March 23, 1943, in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late Arnold T. and Ruby Shelton Elswick. Betty was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She retired from a prominent career in nursing that led her to positions in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. Betty devoted her life to caring for others and was passionate about her career. She was known for her beautiful smile, sense of humor, love of reading , joyful personality and caring heart. She will be missed by all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy to her friends and family. Betty was a dedicated aunt to her nieces and nephews. She had a special relationship with her great-nephew, Robert "BJ" Nash; great nieces, Brooke (Jason) Mulkey and Amanda (Brandon) Crews, as well as the many others she had and loved. Betty was a member of the Hunt Memorial UMC of Bristol, Va. of which she loved and shared a special friendship with Pastor Caroline Hawthorne and many church members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mavis E. Horton; and nephew, James "Tim" Elswick. Betty's spirit will forever be carried on by those who survive her, Her brother, James "Jim" (Phyllis) Elswick of Salem, Va.; her loving nieces, Karen (Jimmy) Dyer of Gray, Tenn., Leesa (Gary) Lawson of Bluefield, Va., and Teri (Jeff) Bannon of Salem, Va.; and nephew, Todd Elswick of Salem, Va. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Abingdon Health & Rehab in Abingdon, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hunt Memorial UMC, 824 Harmeling St., Bristol, VA 24201, in her honor. Services will be held at Greenhills Memory Garden at Claypool Hill, Va. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Caroline Hawthorne officiating and Interment will follow. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.