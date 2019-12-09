Ellis, Iris B.

Iris B. Ellis, age 98, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong member of McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha Barger; her husband, Frank E. Ellis Jr.; and by four siblings. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Parrott and husband, Steve, of Raleigh, N.C., and Janice Rosenbaum and husband, William of Bristol, Va.; five grandchildren, Kellie Bird of Bristol, Va., Todd Rosenbaum and Whitney Cole, both of Glade Spring, Va., Melissa Ziberna and Travis Parrott, both of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Lillian Fleenor of Bristol, Va., and Patsy Melvin and husband, Marvin, of Bluff City, Tenn.; brother, Bill Barger of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 11 great-grandchildren whom she adored, and many nieces and nephews. We, her daughters, will forever be indebted to our mother for the loving way she devoted her life to being there for anything and everything we needed. We will always miss her wisdom, strength and sharp sense of humor. We will miss her every day. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Arnold officiting. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Leroy Hull and the Rev. Jerry Arnold officiting. Pallbearers will be Todd Rosenbaum, Travis Parrott, Brian Ziberna, Ryan Cole, Mike Fleenor, Donnie Necessary, Marvin Melvin, John Martin Rosenbaum and Ralph Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be her caregivers. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Ellis family.