Luther "Sonny" Elliott Jr., age 78, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Orfield, Kenny Orfield, Tommy Booher, Sean Simpson, Tom Staab and Clayton Mullins. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.