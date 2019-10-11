CHILHOWIE, Va. Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Eller, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Denton Galliher; husband, Jack Eller; son, David Eller; and daughter, Tina Keith. She is survived by sons, Buddy Galliher and wife, Karen, and Danny Eller and wife, Nancy; brothers, Sammy, Freddie, Joey and Paul Galliher; sisters, Maxine Tally, Phyllis Puckett, Darlene Kimberlin, and Ida Marie Keesee; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. Burial will follow at the Westwood Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Ellercv family.

