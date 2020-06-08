James "Jim" Isaac Eller James "Jim" Isaac Eller, age 88, of Shady Valley, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bristol Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Jim was born in White Oak Flats in Shady Valley on September 17, 1931, to the late Avery and Betty Neely Eller. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wonderful wife, of 35 years, Walsa McQueen Eller on September 15, 1992; son-in-law, Mike Chafin; several brothers and sisters. Jim was a United States Marine and after serving he returned home where he had several jobs before starting at Raytheon from which he retired in 1993. Jim was a faithful member of the Shady Valley Church of Christ for over 60 years, attending regularly until his health declined. He lived with a quiet, strong spirit and example. Those left to cherish his memories include two daughters, Connie Garland (Rick) of Shady Valley, Kimmie Chafin of Mountain City; two grandsons, Hunter Blevins (Deana) of Mountain City, Steven Chafin (Crystal) of Bluff City; brother, Herman Eller (Marie) of Bristol, Va.; sister, Gladys Rasnake, Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Lois Walker of Shady Valley. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. with funeral to follow at 7 p.m. at the Shady Valley Church of Christ. Officiating will be Daniel Koen and Jim Sherman. A graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the McQueen family cemetery in Shady Valley, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Randy McQueen, Mark Gentry, Steven Chafin, Jeff Eller, Dennis Honaker, and Hal Boyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Vergil Cretsinger, Riley Curd, Tom Reece, Jack Blevins, Men of Shady Valley Church of Christ and Crandall Church of Christ. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Raina Sluder and her staff, Ballad Home Health (Johnson County Home Health) Stacey Blair, R.N., Jeffrey Stopka, P.T., and Marshall Young P.T.. Friends and family may visit or call at the home, 2367 Winchester Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shady Valley Fire Department, c/o Kenneth McQueen, 134 McQueen Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com The family of James "Jim" Isaac Eller has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
