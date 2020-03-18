"Greater love hath no man than this that he would give his life for his friends." John 15:13 Buddy Joe "Bulldog" Eller, age 83, died on March 17, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Steve Wright officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends and family may stop by the house at any time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletics, P.O. Box 16757, Bristol VA 24209. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Eller family.
Service information
3:30PM
1019 E. Valley Dr.
Bristol, VA 24201
