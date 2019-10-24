Rashid Ibrahim Elkhiat, 46, passed away on October 17, 2019. In title, Rashid was a manager at Cabela's in Bristol, but throughout his career in retail management, he was a mentor and a friend. He always brought out the best in people, helping them grow, develop, and achieve their goals. He was an honest, caring, and humble man who was quick with a smile and a joke. Prior to working at Cabela's, he spent 10 years working for Dick's Sporting Goods in Kingsport, Johnson City, Asheville, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., and most recently he opened the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Pinnacle in Bristol. Rashid was born on November 10, 1972, in Algeria to Hanem Elghazouly and Ibrahim Elkhiat. Early on in his childhood he moved to Egypt with his family and from there, at age 18 he immigrated to New York. Rashid married Rebecca Anne Newlun on March 21, 1997 and together they have a son, Noah Ibrahim Elkhiat. On April 15, 2011, Rashid became a citizen of the United States of America. He was a fighter and cancer survivor, eight years in remission after a stem-cell transplant. He loved to cook for his family and his friends and he believed all problems could be fixed over a sit down meal. He loved cheering on his favorite teams and stuck with them through all their ups and downs: the Yankees, New York Knicks, Syracuse University football and basketball and his beloved Egyptian soccer team Al Ahly and English football team Liverpool. Rashid found beauty in life's simple gifts, a sunrise or sunset, a full moon, a starry night, a blooming flower or playing with the cats and dog. In America, he is survived by his wife and son; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Wayne Newlun; sister and brother-in-law, Carrie and Joe Martino; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Aly Newlun; and his beloved neice, Cassie Martino. In Egypt, he is survived by his father and three brothers, Ehab, Yasser (Ola), and Ahmed Elkhiat (Amira); his nieces, Mariam, Mawada, Nada, and Hoda, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A reception will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Woodmen of the World Activity Center, 1997 Long Crescent Rd., Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203, or the Islamic Center of Johnson City, 3010 Antioch Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604. We miss you and will see you on our next adventure.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central stuns Union; Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins scores six TDs; Rye Cove hangs 60 on Unaka; Shutouts for Richlands, Holston, Eastside
-
Presenting the contestants for Miss Food City 2020
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood breaks the curse, beats rival Lebanon for the first time since 1987
-
Gilbert, Stephen Phillip
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **