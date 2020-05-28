ABINGDON, Va. Wayne Douglas Eldreth, age 79, of the Brumley Gap Community, passed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. Wayne was a graduate of Meadowview High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of Bristol Steel, American Longwall, and Joy Mining. Wayne was a member of and faithfully attended the Church of Christ for over 40 years, and he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marvie Dye Eldreth; wife, Susan Byrd Eldreth; and brothers, Donald and Ronald Eldreth. Wayne is survived by his son, Mark Eldreth of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Kim Reynolds and husband, Tony, of Abingdon, Va.; three brothers, Richard Eldreth of Saltville, Va., Bob Eldreth of Saltville, Va., and Bill Eldreth of Bristol, Va.; sister, Diane Keene of Waynesboro, Va.; three grandchildren, Dustin, Zachary and wife, Miranda, and Waylon Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Lorelei Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with social distancing and face mask requirements observed. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Kestner-Eldreth Cemetery, Poore Valley Road, Saltville, Va., with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Reynolds, Dustin Reynolds, Zachary Reynolds, Waylon Reynolds, and Mark Eldreth. Lincoln Reynolds will be an honorary pallbearer and military rites will be conducted by the Virginia Army National Guard. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Wayne Douglas Eldreth is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Service information

May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
May 30
Graveside
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00PM
Kestner-Eldreth Cemetery
Poore Valley Road
Saltville, VA 24370
