Doris Marie Eige, 71, of Bristol, Virginia, stepped into glory on Saturday, March 28, 2020. To know Doris was to know of her caring and gentle demeanor toward all, and her faith and love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus. Central to Doris' faith was knowing that Jesus is her savior, who sustains us through times of plenty and times of want, and that he has prepared a place in Heaven for those who accept his gift of grace. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 11, 1948, a daughter of the late Pembroke Neil and Annie Doris Martin Touchstone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nell Kane and Ann Taylor. She was a member of Discovery Church, Bristol, Tenn. Doris served as the wife of a pastor for 30 years. She enjoyed taking care of her husband and raising her two sons. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and painting with water colors. Doris worked for North Carolina Farm Bureau for 11 years. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jacob Eige, III; two sons, Jasen Eige and wife, Christy, and Ben Eige and wife, Casey; five grandchildren, Riley Eige, Ridge Eige, Reese Eige, Scout Eige and Jake Eige, and six nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns and restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Discovery Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Discovery Church, 242 Bethel Drive, Bristol, TN 37620, for their many community outreach programs. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Eige and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
