Sharon Diane "Nana" Edwards, 73, of Taylor Valley, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Detroit, Mich., on January 21, 1946, a daughter of the late George and Irene Rumsby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Edwards; one grandson, Josh Edwards; two sisters, Patricia Lee Tucker and Beverly Jean Taylor; and one nephew, Donnie Mayes. She had lived in Fla. for a brief period before moving to Washington County, Va. in 1978. She was a member of the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren in Taylor Valley, Va. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and most of all spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by two sons, Danny Edwards of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., and Tim Edwards and his wife, Donna, of Abingdon, Va.; one daughter, Tina Edwards of Bristol, Va.; six grandchildren, Heidi Johnson and her husband, Adam, Jessica Anderson and her husband, Alex, Cody Edwards and his wife, Keyla, Dakota Arnold, Amanda Arnold, and Kaylee Edwards; 11 great-grandchildren, Felicity Bonila, Mason Bonilla, Amyah Edwards, Zachary Anderson, Parker Anderson, Bentley Davis, Ryder Edwards, Luke Edwards, Taylor Martin and her husband, Ricky, Austin Johnson, and Trent Johnson; one sister, Irene Mayes; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Chapel with Pastor Martha Roudebush officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Jackson-Lewis Cemetery in Taylor Valley, Va. Pallbearers will be Danny Edwards, Tim Edwards, Dakota Arnold, Cody Edwards, Alex Anderson, Adam Johnson, Mason Bonilla, Zach Anderson, and Chris Mayes. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd, Suite #300, Frisco, TX 75034. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Edwards and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph. (276) 475-3631.