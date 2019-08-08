Sharon Diane "Nana" Edwards, 73, of Taylor Valley, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Jackson-Lewis Cemetery in Taylor Valley, Va. Pallbearers will be Danny Edwards, Tim Edwards, Dakota Arnold, Cody Edwards, Alex Anderson, Adam Johnson, Mason Bonilla, Zach Anderson, and Chris Mayes. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd, Suite #300, Frisco, TX 75034. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Edwards and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.# (276) 475-3631.